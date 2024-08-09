Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $11.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Savers Value Village traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.91, with a volume of 266053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Savers Value Village from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Savers Value Village Stock Down 16.1 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,076,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the first quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Savers Value Village by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 206,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 160,176 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Savers Value Village in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Savers Value Village in the 4th quarter valued at $2,607,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $354.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.88 million. Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

