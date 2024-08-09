Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.25% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.14.

Shares of SIS stock traded down C$0.69 on Friday, hitting C$19.01. 64,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,785. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$12.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.80.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$209.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.32 million. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.13%. Equities analysts anticipate that Savaria will post 0.8296678 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.24 per share, with a total value of C$199,984.00. In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$72,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny bought 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$17.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,984.00. Insiders own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

