Sath Shukla Sells 17,641 Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) CEO Sath Shukla sold 17,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $23,109.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,071.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sath Shukla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Sath Shukla sold 14,800 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total transaction of $19,536.00.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of SPRO opened at $1.26 on Friday. Spero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $68.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SPRO ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 309,262 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Murchinson Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. 25.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

