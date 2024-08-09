Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

SAND has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAND opened at $5.10 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $41.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 5.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,542,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,452,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,696,000 after purchasing an additional 434,460 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,048,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,365,000 after purchasing an additional 242,554 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 61.8% during the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,086,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 796,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $6,537,000. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

