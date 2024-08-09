SALT (SALT) Price Reaches $0.0144 on Major Exchanges

SALT (SALT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $1,895.65 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SALT has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010849 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58,622.03 or 0.96899076 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007578 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011789 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.01450217 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $2,389.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

