Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of SALM traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 1,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,409. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.88.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter.
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
