Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Copart by 477.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.28. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.41 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

