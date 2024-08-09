Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $65.57.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

