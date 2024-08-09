Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $197.32 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The company has a market capitalization of $630.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

