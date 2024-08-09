RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS.

RXST traded up $3.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.35. 433,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.19. RxSight has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.69 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of RxSight from $75.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.43.

In related news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $353,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RxSight news, insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $353,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $586,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $816,906.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,625 shares of company stock worth $1,845,600. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

