RumbleOn, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of RumbleOn in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RumbleOn’s current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share.

Shares of RMBL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.70. 26,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $130.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. RumbleOn has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $8.86.

RumbleOn ( NASDAQ:RMBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.20). RumbleOn had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. The company had revenue of $307.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.11 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of RumbleOn by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleOn in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleOn during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in RumbleOn by 3,910.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleOn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

