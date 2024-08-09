Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Stock Price Up 9.2%

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.26 and last traded at C$2.26. Approximately 9,630 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 33,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised Rubellite Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71. The company has a market cap of C$149.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.41.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.03. Rubellite Energy had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of C$29.82 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rubellite Energy Inc. will post 0.4750958 EPS for the current year.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

