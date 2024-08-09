RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $60,384.06 or 0.99654224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $27.21 million and approximately $606,378.88 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,593.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.43 or 0.00570080 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.05 or 0.00099104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00031871 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.78 or 0.00253790 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00035918 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00068980 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 451 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rootstock.io. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for RSK Smart Bitcoin is blog.rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rootstock_io.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rootstock Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. Rootstock Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 450.63. The last known price of Rootstock Smart Bitcoin is 60,904.9134464 USD and is up 7.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $865,185.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rootstock.io/.”

