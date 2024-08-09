Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Shares of Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 993411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Royal Helium Trading Down 7.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$22.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Helium (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.82 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Helium

Royal Helium Company Profile

In other Royal Helium news, Senior Officer David Thomas Young sold 1,095,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$71,188.52. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

