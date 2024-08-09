Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) to Moderate Buy

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Wizz Air to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,116.67.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Wizz Air Company Profile

WZZZY opened at $4.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

