Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) to Moderate Buy

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Wizz Air to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,116.67.
View Our Latest Research Report on WZZZY
Wizz Air Price Performance
Wizz Air Company Profile
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
