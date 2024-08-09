Royal Bank of Canada Increases Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $95.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

FIS stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.68. 1,806,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $71.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $78.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,251,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $395,729,000 after purchasing an additional 249,678 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,654,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,702,000 after buying an additional 140,417 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

