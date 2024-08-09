Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $24.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of PRTA stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,111. Prothena has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.21.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $2.23. The business had revenue of $132.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 193.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3184.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Prothena by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Prothena by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Prothena by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

