Royal Bank of Canada Boosts DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target to $20.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on DXC Technology from $17.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of DXC stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,909,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,687. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $14.78 and a 52 week high of $25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.77. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.73.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,212 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,679,000 after buying an additional 1,386,314 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4,862.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,031,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,860 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,210,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,819,000 after acquiring an additional 761,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

