Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $100.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AKAM. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $9.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,758,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,656. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $986.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.03 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $826,460. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 170.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

