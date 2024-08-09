Roth Mkm Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $67.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Roth Mkm from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 106.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.93.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $9.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,034,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -38.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. Five9 has a twelve month low of $28.75 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Five9 news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,374,285.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at about $3,239,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,684,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth $2,254,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $1,364,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth $5,836,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

