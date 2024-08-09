Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Lowered to $173.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $176.00 to $173.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.89.

ROST traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.01. 505,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,709. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $153.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,916,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 346,474 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,931,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $682,511,000 after purchasing an additional 161,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $653,600,000 after purchasing an additional 601,031 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $523,185,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 11.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,310,364 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $481,062,000 after buying an additional 347,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

