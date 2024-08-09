Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,072,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,796,000 after purchasing an additional 125,387 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,581,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,927,000 after purchasing an additional 61,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $756,176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,489,000 after purchasing an additional 68,957 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $7.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $523.02. The stock had a trading volume of 339,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,452. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $552.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,019 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $674.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.33.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

