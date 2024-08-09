Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Lowered to $215.00 at TD Cowen

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.07.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $258.15. 623,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.47. Rockwell Automation has a 52-week low of $242.81 and a 52-week high of $317.74.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.