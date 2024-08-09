Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.77, but opened at $5.35. Rocket Lab USA shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 2,723,097 shares changing hands.

The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.58.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,030.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,789 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,704 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 16,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,074 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 294,054 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,691,090 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 229,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 11.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

