RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Downgraded by Compass Point to Neutral

Compass Point lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Compass Point currently has $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.69.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RLJ opened at $9.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.70. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $12.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.25). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $369.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Institutional Trading of RLJ Lodging Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $13,597,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 4,772.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,175,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,996,000. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,381,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,236,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,299,000 after purchasing an additional 420,428 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

