RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.25.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLI. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of RLI from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on RLI from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on RLI from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in RLI during the second quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in RLI during the first quarter worth $44,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $145.98 on Friday. RLI has a 1 year low of $125.77 and a 1 year high of $151.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.41.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37. RLI had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $416.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that RLI will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

