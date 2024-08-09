Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI) Declares $0.01 Dividend

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income (LON:RCOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Stock Down 1.0 %

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income stock traded down GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.81 ($0.01). 1,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,069. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £735,561.00 and a P/E ratio of 5.79. Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.96 ($0.01).

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Company Profile

Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income Plc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in United Kingdom.

