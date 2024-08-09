Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Receives $6.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSKD. DA Davidson increased their target price on Riskified from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Get Riskified alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RSKD

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Riskified Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the second quarter worth $208,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 199.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after buying an additional 1,753,260 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the second quarter worth $104,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 181.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 101,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 65,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.40 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 17.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Riskified Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.