Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. Revolution Medicines’s revenue was down 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS.

Revolution Medicines Trading Down 0.7 %

RVMD traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,775. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $48.61.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RVMD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $94,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.88, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 311,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,309,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,421 shares of company stock worth $2,637,077. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.