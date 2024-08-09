Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) CEO Thomas J. Shaw Acquires 15,458 Shares

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Shaw purchased 15,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $15,303.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,587,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,441,886.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RVP opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 8.18. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retractable Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

