Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Cut to $77.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.24.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.49. 1,652,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.59. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

