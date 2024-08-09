Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.11

Shares of Resonac Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 4 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded Resonac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Resonac Stock Up 15.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Resonac had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Resonac Holdings Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Resonac

Resonac Holdings Corporation operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, Showa Denko Materials, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene and propylene; organic chemicals, such as vinyl and ethyl acetate, and allyl alcohol; and polypropylene.

