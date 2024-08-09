Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Trading Down 5.7%

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $17.43 and last traded at $18.13. 127,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 814,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Resideo Technologies Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 7,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $152,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Resideo Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 3.3% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

