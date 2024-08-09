Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 9th (ALLO, AVT, CLMB, CLNN, CPRX, CYBR, EE, ELF, EXPE, FIVN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, August 9th:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $7.00 to $8.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $68.00 to $90.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $31.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $31.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $305.00 to $310.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $220.00 to $223.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $140.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price target reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $70.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its target price cut by Macquarie from $64.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $61.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $107.00 to $108.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $699.00 to $629.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) had its price target boosted by BWS Financial from $24.00 to $30.00. BWS Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $12.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) had its price target raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $15.00 to $17.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $29.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $14.00 to $11.50. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $77.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $57.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its price target boosted by Chardan Capital from $45.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) had its target price raised by Citigroup Inc. from $8.00 to $15.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $30.00 to $32.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $112.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $23.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $0.40 to $0.20. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $52.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

