Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BXP. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

Boston Properties Stock Up 1.8 %

BXP stock opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.

Institutional Trading of Boston Properties

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 115.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 59.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.