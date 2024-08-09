Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.78. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.12 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $7.13 EPS.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on BXP. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.
Boston Properties Stock Up 1.8 %
BXP stock opened at $68.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Boston Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 321.31%.
Institutional Trading of Boston Properties
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 115.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 59.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Boston Properties Company Profile
Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
