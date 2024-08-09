RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) & NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Head-To-Head Analysis

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get RESAAS Services alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -359.04% N/A -332.58% NerdWallet -1.85% -2.98% -2.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of NerdWallet shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.9% of NerdWallet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $300,000.00 47.71 -$1.67 million ($0.02) -8.95 NerdWallet $599.00 million 1.44 -$11.80 million ($0.17) -65.06

This table compares RESAAS Services and NerdWallet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

RESAAS Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NerdWallet. NerdWallet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RESAAS Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RESAAS Services and NerdWallet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A NerdWallet 0 2 4 0 2.67

NerdWallet has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.67%. Given NerdWallet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Risk & Volatility

RESAAS Services has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NerdWallet has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NerdWallet beats RESAAS Services on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RESAAS Services

(Get Free Report)

RESAAS Services Inc. engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users. The company serves MLSs, franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.