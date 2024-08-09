Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0933 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last seven days, Request has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0933 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $93.30 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,592,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,611,195 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,592,073.8906219 with 768,696,342.5944647 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09208036 USD and is up 4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $3,662,949.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

