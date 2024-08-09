Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Stephens raised Renasant from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised Renasant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Renasant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $32.48 on Monday. Renasant has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.05 million. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Renasant by 13,710.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

