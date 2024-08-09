Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 977,513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 346,966 shares.The stock last traded at $32.73 and had previously closed at $32.61.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNST. Hovde Group upgraded Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $163.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,469,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,151,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,372,000 after buying an additional 247,354 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at $4,124,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth $3,883,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Renasant by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,443,000 after acquiring an additional 50,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

