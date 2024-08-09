Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Redfin Price Performance

RDFN traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $6.77. 2,082,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,897,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $808.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.65.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.59 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares in the company, valued at $398,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 282.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Stories

