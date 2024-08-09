Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $7.25 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.18.

Redfin Price Performance

NASDAQ:RDFN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,098,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,432. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. Redfin has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The company has a market capitalization of $838.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 2.65.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $295.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.59 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,274 shares in the company, valued at $398,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Redfin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,497,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 35,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Articles

