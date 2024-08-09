Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV) recently:

8/7/2024 – Minerva Neurosciences had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $5.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2024 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/21/2024 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/13/2024 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/5/2024 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/19/2024 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/11/2024 – Minerva Neurosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:NERV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.96. 4,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,261. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.15. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

