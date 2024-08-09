Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Weyerhaeuser (WY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) recently:

7/30/2024 – Weyerhaeuser had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Weyerhaeuser had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Weyerhaeuser had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Weyerhaeuser had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2024 – Weyerhaeuser had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Weyerhaeuser had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $36.00 to $32.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,306. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 896,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after buying an additional 31,355 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $1,843,000. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1,548.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 75,007 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 243.3% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 342,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 242,744 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

