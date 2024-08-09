Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.53 and last traded at $60.41. 736,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 6,148,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.22.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 291.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

