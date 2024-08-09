RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional decreased its position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in RB Global were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RB Global during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in RB Global by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in RB Global during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in RB Global by 58.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

In other news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $992,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,299.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $647,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,319,394.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,867 shares of company stock worth $3,370,272. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RB Global stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,130. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.34. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.67 and a 12-month high of $81.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. RB Global had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. RB Global’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

