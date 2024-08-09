Raymond James Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ECN Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.42.

ECN Capital Stock Performance

TSE:ECN opened at C$2.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$607.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.09. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$3.10.

ECN Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -6.67%.

Insider Activity at ECN Capital

In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,887.50. 18.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company offers consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.