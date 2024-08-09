Rapid7’s (RPD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Rapid7 Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of RPD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.53. 168,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,178. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.80. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rapid7 by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,409,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,668,000 after buying an additional 1,124,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,790,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,254,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,512,000 after purchasing an additional 397,968 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 7,688.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 165,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 163,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,410,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,514,000 after buying an additional 160,531 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

