Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $833-837 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $833.15 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.200 EPS.

RPD traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 94,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,689. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.98. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.80.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 31.09% and a negative net margin of 15.14%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W lowered shares of Rapid7 from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Rapid7 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.75.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

