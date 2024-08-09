Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.500-0.530 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.0 million-$211.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.2 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.150-2.200 EPS.

Rapid7 Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 635,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. Rapid7 has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.04 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.75.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

