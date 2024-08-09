Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

Rani Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RANI traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.38. 1,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,837. The company has a market cap of $120.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Rani Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RANI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.